Rangers Lose, Pence Rehabs And Romo Scores Golf Win In Today’s Sports Update

Texas A&M University-Commerce head women’s basketball coach Jason Burton has been named Austin College’s Kedric Couch Alumni Coach of the Year. Burton is a 2007 graduate of Austin College and will receive his award at the school’s annual Legends Weekend on Saturday, August 3.

Texas A&M University-Commerce is represented by 139 student-athletes on the Spring 2019 Lone Star Conference Commissioner’s Honor Roll. A&M-Commerce had the second-most honorees in the conference for the spring semester.

A four-run sixth inning gave the Frisco RoughRiders a late lead but Amarillo prevailed 10-6 in Sunday’s series finale. Trailing 5-2, Charles Leblanc tied the game with a three-run homer before Brendon Davis put the club ahead with a sacrifice fly. Rehabber Hunter Pence went 2-for-4 in his fifth game with the RoughRiders.

After winning the first two games of their four-game series with Houston, Texas managed only a split after dropping the final two including a 12-4 loss Sunday afternoon. Texas begins at Oakland for the final wildcard spot. Texas is off today before hosting Arizona tomorrow night

Novak Djokovic outlasted Roger Federer in an epic five-set match Sunday, winning the first fifth-set tiebreaker in a Wimbledon’s men’s final to repeat as the men’s champion for the second time and win his fifth title at the All England Club. The fifth-set tiebreaker was also the first in any men’s final at the four Grand Slams.

Tony Romo completed a wire-to-wire victory Sunday in the American Century Championship for his second consecutive win in the celebrity tournament at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and current CBS NFL analyst closed with a 2-over 74 and scored 20 points to finish at 71 in the modified Stableford scoring system. Former pitcher Mark Mulder, the winner in 2015-17, was 10 points back after a 71 and a 24-point day.

Hall of Fame right-hander Bob Gibson, who won the Cy Young and National League MVP awards in 1968, sent a letter to living Hall of Famers informing them he is battling pancreatic cancer. Gibson, widely considered one of the greatest pitchers of all time, was diagnosed with cancer several weeks ago. Gibson went 22-9 and led the majors in ERA (1.12), shutouts (13) and strikeouts (268) in 1968 for the St. Louis Cardinals. The year before, he went the distance in three games, all wins, and St. Louis beat the Boston Red Sox in seven games in an epic World Series.

Ryan Leaf has been hired by ESPN to be a college football analyst, another step in the remarkable comeback of the former Washington State star who has battled drug addiction and served time in prison. Ryan will be paired with play-by-play announcer Clay Matvick and will call games mostly on ESPN2 and ESPNU. The No. 2 overall NFL draft pick of the San Diego Chargers in 1998 worked for the Pac-12 Network last season.

Procter & Gamble, a sponsor of the U.S. women’s national team, is now supporting its members’ fight for equal pay. The company, which supports U.S. Soccer through its Secret deodorant brand, says it will donate $529,000 — $23,000 for each of the 23 players on the U.S. team that won the World Cup earlier this month — to help close the pay gap.