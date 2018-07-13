Rangers Open Series In Baltimore in Today’s Sports

The Texas Rangers were off last night after being swept in a series with Boston. They start a 3 game weekend series tonight in Baltimore before the start of the All Star break. First pitch at 6:05pm. The Rangers record going into this series is 40-54.

Even after more than a year away from the tour, even after a health scare while having a baby a little more than 10 months ago, Williams is still capable of dominance. Especially at Wimbledon, where she is one victory away from an eighth championship. A relatively routine 6-2, 6-4 semifinal victory over 13th-seeded Julia Goerges of Germany on Thursday put Williams into her 10th final at the All England Club and moved her closer to a 24th Grand Slam title, which would equal Margaret Court’s record.

Former New York Knicks big man Charles Oakley was arrested in Las Vegas on Sunday for committing — or attempting to commit — a fraudulent act in a gaming establishment, the Nevada Gaming Control Board said in a statement on Thursday. Oakley was arrested by Nevada Gaming Control Board Enforcement Agents at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. He was suspected of adding to or reducing his wager on a gambling game after the outcome was known, according to the board.

The former girlfriend of Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy told police she believed McCoy might have “set her up” for a Tuesday home invasion that sent her to the hospital after she was beaten and robbed of jewelry. An event report released by Milton, Georgia, police Thursday included a note made 10 minutes after police were first called to the home owned by McCoy in the Atlanta suburb where his former girlfriend, Delicia Cordon, was living. The note at 3:28 a.m. reads, “The caller poss[ibly] thinks her ex boyfriend possibly set her up.” McCoy was out of town at the time of the break-in.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame will not acknowledge Terrell Owens individually during enshrinement weekend in Canton, Ohio, next month, the Hall’s executive director said on Thursday. “There’s no reason to bring him up as an individual. He’s not here.” Owens announced last month that he would not attend the ceremonies, scheduled for Aug. 3-4, and would instead give a speech at his alma mater, the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. Owens will deliver his acceptance speech on campus Aug. 4.