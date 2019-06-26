Rangers Pick Up Another Road Win, Now 7 Over in Today’s Sports Update

The Rangers are now 7 games over 500 after a 5-3 win in Detroit last night. Jesse Chavez pitched six and a third innings while only allowing one run on five hits. He also struck out 7 and didn’t walk anyone. Game two of that series is tonight on 1490am and 96.3fm KPLT. Pregame at 5:30. First pitch at 6:10.

From four fireworks shows to great theme nights to a wealth of giveaways, the Frisco RoughRiders have a loaded seven-game homestand lined up Thursday, June 27-Wednesday, July 3. Fireworks shows follow three consecutive games on June 28 through the 30th. Additionally, the Riders ring in Independence Day early with another fireworks display after the July 3 game. Theme nights during the seven-game stretch include Nurses Appreciation Night (June 27), Super Hero & First Responders Night (June 29), Kids Run The Show Night and Players Night (June 30), and a Stars & Stripes Celebration (July 3).

The Dallas Mavericks are reportedly set to offer restricted free agent Kristaps Porzingis a five year, $158 million contract. The 23 year old was acquired in a trade in late January.

Former Dallas Stars Guy Carbonneau and Sergei Zubov are part of the 2019 NHL hall of fame class as announced yesterday. Hayley Wickenheiser Was also announced as part of the inductees, becoming only the 7th female player to be inducted.

In the College World Series, Vanderbilt’s go-to guy throughout the postseason again delivered a dominant performance. Freshman Kumar Rocker struck out 11 while pitching 6⅓ innings of three-hit ball, and Vanderbilt got to Michigan’s shaky bullpen in a 4-1 win in Game 2 of the College World Series finals on Tuesday night. The deciding game 3 is tonight at 6pm on ESPN.

Cincinnati Bengals rookie offensive tackle Jonah Williams, the team’s first-round draft pick, likely will miss the entire 2019 season after undergoing shoulder surgery. The Bengals announced Tuesday that Williams is expected to make a full recovery from the surgery, which repaired a torn labrum in his left shoulder. He was expected to be their starting left tackle.

Drew Brees welcomed Zion Williamson to New Orleans with a framed jersey from the quarterback on which he wrote, “Passing the torch to you!” The New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday tweeted video of Williamson’s reaction to receiving the gift that was waiting for him when he arrived in New Orleans. The jersey was accompanied by a card that read, “Zion, welcome to the family. Let’s dance.”

Once free agency starts on Sunday, the Rockets are planning to recruit Jimmy Butler to push the Philadelphia 76ers for a sign-and-trade deal that would allow the All-Star forward to join James Harden and Chris Paul in Houston. The Rockets don’t have the salary-cap space to sign Butler, so they’d need the threat of the Sixers losing him for nothing to a team with the available room to motivate Philadelphia into a trade. The Rockets also would potentially need to make this a multiteam deal to satisfy the rules of base year compensation that would cover Butler’s outgoing salary.

Breakdancing moved a step closer to the 2024 Olympics on Tuesday, and now organizers can look to book a street venue in Paris. Called “breaking” in Olympic circles, its medal debut was last October at the Buenos Aires Youth Summer Games. International Olympic Committee members formally endorsed requests from Paris officials in February and their own executive board in March to provisionally add breakdancing to the program, pending a final decision in December 2020.