Rangers, Riders Win Plus Stanley Cup Finals Set in Today’s Sports Update

The North Lamar Pantherettes will play one game with Anna on Thursday night at Texas A&M Commerce. The first pitch is at 7:00 pm and the winner will represent Region 2 in Austin at the State Tournament. The game will be broadcast on Mix 107.7 and online at easttexasradio.com.

Esmerling Vasquez held Midland in check and the Frisco Rough Riders cranked three home runs in a 7-6 win over the RockHounds Tuesday afternoon. Vasquez yielded just one hit – a leadoff double in the sixth – across 5 1/3 scoreless innings to earn his first win of the season. Juremi Profar and Josh Altmann homered in the fourth, and Alex Kowalczyk crushed a two-run shot in the seventh to help the Riders establish a 7-0 lead. Elvis Andrus went 0-for-3 with two groundouts and a strikeout to begin his rehab assignment with the Riders.

The Toronto Raptors crushes the Milwaukee Bucks 120-102 to even the Eastern Conference Finals at two games apiece. The winner will play Golden State for the NBA title.

On the ice, the Stanley Cup Finals are set as St. Louis cruises to a 5-1 win over San Jose in game 6 last night. The Blues will be in Boston for game one on Monday night.

Lance Lynn allowed two runs over seven innings and Shawn Kelley earned the save hours after learning that two lumps removed from his throat last week were benign as the Texas Rangers beat the Seattle Mariners 5-3 on Tuesday night. Texas will go for the sweep this afternoon on 1490am and 96.3fm KPLT. Pregame at 12:30. First pitch at 1:05.

The New England Patriots have signed star receiver Julian Edelman to a two-year contract extension that includes an $8 million signing bonus and $12 million in guaranteed money. The extension through the 2021 season includes $19 million in “new” money, and gives the 32-year-old Edelman, the MVP of Super Bowl LIII, a chance to finish his career where it started.

The No. 32 has been put back in circulation by the Buffalo Bills for the first time since 1977, the last season O.J. Simpson wore the number. Running back Senorise Perry, who signed with the Bills as a free agent, is wearing the number during the team’s organized team activities. He told The Athletic that he thought the number was retired.

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz has been cleared to fully participate in OTAs, coach Doug Pederson said on Wednesday. Wentz has been recovering from a stress fracture in his back, which was discovered in December and cost him the last three games of the regular season. Wentz did not fully participate in OTAs last season as he recovered from a torn ACL and LCL in his left knee.

Defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are finalizing a one-year deal. Suh would replace Gerald McCoy, who was released by the Buccaneers on Monday. Suh (second) and McCoy (third) were taken with consecutive picks in the first round of the 2010 NFL draft. Suh was interested in playing for Tampa’s new defensive coordinator Todd Bowles.