Rangers Shutout Tribe Plus Sparano Dies Suddenly In Today’s Sports

The Texas A&M University-Commerce football team has been ranked No. 5 nationally in the College Football America Yearbook Preseason Poll. Lion linebacker Brucks Saathoff has been named to the Division II Starting Lineup, College Football America’s version of an All-America team.

Tragic news out of the NFL Sunday. Minnesota Vikings offensive line coach Tony Sparano passed away at the age of 56. The team announced Sparano’s death in a statement that did not provide a cause. Sparano had been the Vikings’ offensive line coach since 2016. Sparano also served as an assistant for the Dallas Cowboys Between 2003 and 2007.

And the Rangers broke their four-game losing streak yesterday by defeating Cleveland 5-0. Roughned Odor is starting to show signs of life for Texas. Odor went 3-3 with a homer and three RBI’s. In the win, Joey Gallo had to leave the game in the sixth with a sprained ankle. He is currently listed as Day to Day. Texas will be back in action tonight against the Oakland A’s on 1490AM and 96.3FM KPLT. Pregame at 6:30. First pitch at 7:05.

The New York Giants have signed running back Saquon Barkley to his four-year rookie deal, the team announced Sunday. Barkley put pen to paper when he reported to training camp. Barkley’s contract is worth $31.2 million and is fully guaranteed, per a source informed of the situation. The deal includes a $20.76 million signing bonus with $15 million paid out immediately (he will receive the rest by October), Rapoport adds. The Giants selected the former Penn State running back with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. Meanwhile, speaking of the NFL, Wednesday is reporting day for both rookies and veterans for the Dallas Cowboys training camp in Oxnard, California.

Francesco Molinari played a steady hand amid another crazy ending at Carnoustie, outlasting a star-studded field that included Tiger Woods to win The Open and become Italy’s first major champion. Woods took the lead Sunday at a major for the first time in nine years and lost it with one bad swing. Jordan Spieth cost himself another chance in a major by failing to make a single birdie. Seven players had a share of the lead at some point. Six were still tied on the back nine.