Rangers Stop Skid Plus Cowboys Release Receiver in Today’s Sports Update

Rougned Odor homered twice, Nomar Mazara reached the third deck with an impressive drive and the Texas Rangers beat the Seattle Mariners 7-2 Tuesday night to end an eight-game skid. Game 3 is this afternoon at 2:40pm.

Days before the team will travel to California for the start of training camp, the Dallas Cowboys will be releasing wide receiver Allen Hurns. Hurns suffered a gruesome ankle injury in the Cowboys’ wild-card win against the Seattle Seahawks in January that required surgery to repair a dislocation and broken fibula. The Cowboys would save $5 million against the salary cup by cutting Hurns, who was set to make $4 million in the final year of a two-year deal he signed in 2018.

Quarterback Mark Sanchez is retiring after a 10-year NFL career and joining ESPN as a college football analyst. Sanchez will be part of the studio broadcast on Saturdays and is also set for appearances on College Football Live and Get Up! A quarterback at USC from 2005 to 2008, Sanchez was the Rose Bowl MVP in the 2008 season after leading the Trojans to a win over Penn State and a No. 3 ranking in the final Associated Press Top 25. He then entered the NFL draft and was selected No. 5 overall by the New York Jets.

The Bengals have agreed to terms with wide receiver Tyler Boyd on a four-year, $43 million extension. Boyd, who was entering the final year of his rookie deal, will now be under contract through the 2023 season.

The Washington Redskins cut veteran linebacker Mason Foster on Tuesday, one day before players are scheduled to report for training camp. The move saves Washington $4 million against the salary cap. Foster, who led the team in tackles last season, had been on the bubble throughout the offseason.

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard and San Antonio Spurs guard DeMar DeRozan have become the latest players to withdraw from playing for Team USA at this summer’s World Cup in China. They are the seventh and eighth players to pull out ahead of training camp, which starts Aug. 5 in Las Vegas. The national team is still waiting on answers from other players on the roster, including Kevin Love.

Junior welterweight Maxim Dadashev died on Tuesday morning as a result of brain injuries suffered during an 11th-round knockout loss to Subriel Matias on Friday night at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland. Dadashev was 28.