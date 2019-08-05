Rangers Sweep Tigers Plus Two a Days in Today’s Sports Update

It’s the first Monday in August and that means high school football two a days start today all over Texas including right here in the Red River Valley. Teams will begin practicing this morning with some teams practicing this evening.

The area volleyball teams will have a play day at North Lamar today. Most of the teams In the area will have scrimmages starting Tuesday night.

The Frisco RoughRiders were outdueled by the Amarillo Sod Poodles Sunday, falling 2–1 in the series finale.

Ryan Dorow hit a solo home run (3) to tie the game 1–1 in the fifth inning while Edgar Arredondo and Jonathan Hernandez combined to allow two runs on eight hits over eight innings. Amarillo’s game-winning run came on a single in the bottom of the eighth.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was asked if he has spoken to Zeke Elliott during the running backs holdout. After confirming they they have spoke, Prescott told the media he didn’t talk to him about the need for him to be at training camp. Dak said friendship is friendship and business is business.

The Texas Rangers won their fourth in a row including a three game sweep of the Detroit Tigers over the weekend. Texas capped off the sweep with a 9–4 win on Sunday afternoon. Texas is In Cleveland to begin a series with the Indians on 1490am and 96.3fm KPLT. Pregame at 5:30. First pitch at 6:10.