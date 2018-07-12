Rangers Swept In Boston In Today’s Sports

Chris Sale struck out 12 in seven innings of shutout ball in his final start before the All-Star Game, and major league batting leader Mookie Betts had two more hits on Wednesday night to lead the Boston Red Sox to their ninth straight victory, beating the Texas Rangers 4-2…Shin-Soo Choo was given the night off. Texas s off today, and then open a three-game weekend series with Baltimore heading into the All-Star break.

Roger Federer was a point away from a rather tidy, straight-set victory in the Wimbledon quarterfinals. One point. And then it all came apart for the eight-time champion against an opponent who’d never beaten him before nor made it this far at the All England Club. In a stunning turnaround in an unfamiliar setting — Court No. 1 instead of Centre Court — the No. 1-seeded Federer blew a match point and, eventually, all of a big lead in a 2-6, 6-7 (5), 7-5, 6-4, 13-11 loss to No. 8 Kevin Anderson on Wednesday.

A group of former Louisville men’s basketball players has filed a lawsuit against the NCAA over the organization’s vacation of the Cardinals’ 2013 national championship and 2012 Final Four. John Morgan, one of several attorneys representing former Cardinals captain Luke Hancock, the 2013 Final Four Most Outstanding Player, and four teammates from that title team, said a lawsuit had been filed and described the NCAA as “a morally bankrupt organization” that exploits student-athletes during a Wednesday news conference. The suit filed Wednesday in Jefferson County Circuit Court does not specify monetary damages.

Croatia will face France in their first World Cup final on Sunday after overturning a 1-0 deficit to beat England 2-1 after extra time in the semifinal in Moscow. Goals by Ivan Perisic and Mario Mandzukic, following Kieran Trippier’s fifth-minute opener, booked Croatia’s place in the final for a repeat of the 1998 semifinal against the French.