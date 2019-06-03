Rangers Take Series Plus NBA and NHL Results in Today’s Sports Update

The Texas State 4A All Star roster was revealed and North Lamar senior Alec Asay was selected as an outfielder for the team. Asay batted .407 for the Panthers and drove in 31 runs.

The Frisco RoughRiders dropped two narrow contests to Corpus Christi Sunday night in front of the second-largest crowd in franchise history (12,023). Corpus Christi took game one: 6-4. The two teams got off to a strong start at the plate, with Corpus Christi holding a 5-4 lead after two innings. In game two Corpus Christi edged out Frisco 2-1. Riders starter Joe Palumbo opened with four scoreless innings, retiring 12 straight after allowing a leadoff double to begin the game. Both teams exchanged solo homers in the fifth, including one from Frisco’s Eliezer Alvarez, before Corpus Christi plated the decisive run in the sixth. Frisco will be in Amarillo Tonight beginning at 7:05.

Game 2 of the NBA finals was played last night and the Golden State Warriors used an 18-0 run to start the 3rd quarter to help them to a 109-104 win over the Raptors and tie the series at 1-1. Game 3 is Wednesday at Golden State.

The St. Louis Blues had waited 49 years to host another Stanley Cup Final game. They will have to wait a little bit longer for a happier home memory, after the Boston Bruins blasted the Blues 7-2 in Game 3 on Saturday night to take a 2-1 series lead. Game 4 is tonight at 7pm on NBC.

Adrian Sampson struck out a career-high 11 in seven innings and earned his first major league win as a starter, leading the Texas Rangers over the Kansas City Royals 5-1 Sunday. The Rangers are off today. They start a series hosting the Orioles tomorrow night at 7:05pm on 1490am and 96.3 fm KPLT.

President Donald Trump says that Jerry West, the pro basketball great, will receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom. West, a member of the Basketball Hall of Fame, played guard for the Los Angeles Lakers and played college basketball at West Virginia University. No date was announced for the award for the 81-year-old West, who also has worked as a basketball executive.

Baylor’s Shea Langeliers set an NCAA baseball tournament record with 11 RBIs as the Bears defeated Omaha 24-6 on Saturday to eliminate the Mavericks from the Los Angeles Regional. Langeliers, a junior catcher, went 5-for-6, including three home runs. More than half of his RBIs came in the sixth and seventh innings, with a three-run double and a three-run homer. The Bears took on UCLA on Sunday and lost 11-6.

Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski said Sunday morning that he is happy in retirement, while playfully deflecting a question on whether he wanted to end rumors that he would ever consider a comeback. While Gronkowski, 30, didn’t decisively spike the possibility of a comeback — which is something his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said in March wouldn’t surprise him — he clearly seems to be content in retirement.