Rangers Trade Mazara For Mt Pleasant’s Steele Walker Plus HS Hoops In Today’s Sports Update

The Paris Wildcats lose 67-62 to Mt Pleasant. The Tigers had an 11-point lead in the fourth before Paris made a comeback to get back in the game, before ultimately falling a little short. Trevon Dennis finished with 19 points. Jaelyn Lee added 11 while Trae Johnson has 10.

The North Lamar Panthers lost to Rains at home while the Pantherettes knocked off Clarksville 45-28. Maddie Walters led all scorers with 12 points.

The Chisum Lady Mustangs bounced back from Saturday’s loss to Prairiland with a 47-43 win over Blue Ridge.

The Prairiland Patriots fell to Como Pickton tonight 45-41 at home. The Rivercrest Rebels beat Honey Grove 56-48.

The Chicago White Sox acquired right fielder Nomar Mazara from the Texas Rangers for minor league outfielder Steele Walker on Tuesday night. Walker is from Mt Pleasant. The clubs announced the deal at baseball’s annual winter meetings.

Jerry Jones said a report that Stephen Jones recently met with Urban Meyer was “absolutely not correct.” That’s not to say the Cowboys would not have interest in the former Ohio State coach should the Cowboys be on the market for a new coach, but “the facts are we just have not talked to any coach or potential coach in the NFL,” Jones said.

The Dallas Stars fired head coach Jim Montgomery Tuesday morning: siting the reason was unprofessional conduct inconsistent with the core values and beliefs of the team and the NHL. Rick Bowness stepped in as the interim coach. On the ice, Dallas defeated New Jersey last night 2-0. Ben Bishop got his first shutout of the season.

Prized free-agent pitcher Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees have agreed to a record nine-year, $324-million contract. The deal includes an opt-out after five years, according to Passan, and it also has a full no-trade clause. It surpasses the deal Stephen Strasburg finalized with the Washington Nationals on Monday for most total money and the annual average salary for a pitcher, at $36 million.

Baltimore Ravens’ quarterback Lamar Jackson said he will play Thursday night against the New York Jets despite being limited the past two practices with a quad injury. On Monday, coach John Harbaugh said Jackson’s injury wasn’t serious but he considered him day-to-day. Jackson made the point to say he was injured in the pocket and not when he was running with the ball.

New England Patriots’ Coach Bill Belichick on Tuesday denied any involvement with the videographer who was caught taping the Cincinnati Bengals’ sideline during their game against Cleveland on Sunday. It has raised suspicions around the league and drawn some comparisons to “Spygate,” in 2007. “We’re competitive and we’ll try to be competitive in every area,” Belichick said, “But we don’t knowingly, intentionally want to do anything that’s across the line.

Don’t forget Paul Pewitt will take on the undefeated East Bernard Brahmas Friday night at 7:30 pm at Waco ISD Stadium in the state semi-finals. No tickets will be presold, and can only be purchased at the gate. If you can’t go to Waco, you can hear the game on STAR Country 96.9, and online at easttexasradio.com.