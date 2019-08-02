BREAKING NEWS Ratcliff Withdraws Nomination For DNI

Texas Congressman John Ratcliff has decided to withdraw his name from consideration to be the next Director of National Intelligence.

Statement by Congressman Ratcliff on withdrawing his nomination.

While I am and will remain very grateful to the President for his intention to nominate me as Director of National Intelligence, I am withdrawing from consideration. I was humbled and honored that the President put his trust in me to lead our nation’s intelligence operations and remain convinced that when confirmed, I would have done so with the objectivity, fairness and integrity that our intelligence agencies need and deserve. However, I do not wish for a national security and intelligence debate surrounding my confirmation, however untrue, to become a purely political and partisan issue. The country we all love deserves that it be treated as an American issue. Accordingly, I have asked the President to nominate someone other than me for this position.