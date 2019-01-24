Ratcliffe’s Congressional Leadership Program

Rep. John Ratcliffe’s Congressional Student Leadership Program

Rep. John Ratcliffe’s Congressional Student Leadership Program (CSLP) kicked off on January 16 for high school sophomores and juniors across Texas’ 4th District for the 2018-2019 school year. This marks the third year of the program, which has expanded to include four physical meeting locations in Rockwall, Mount Pleasant, Texarkana, and Sherman. Students selected to represent Mount Pleasant High School are Ryan Sharp, Faith Logan, Caroline Rose, and Taryn Thurman.

The objectives of the Congressional Student Leadership Program include:

• Allowing future leaders to engage with their congressman and staff, and to learn about the role of the federal government and functions of a congressional office.

• Encouraging critical thinking through the identification of issues in the community, and the evaluation of the role of government plays in addressing such concerns.

• Developing analytical writing abilities and public speaking abilities.

• Fostering relationships with peers across Texas’ 4th District.

“I’m grateful that we have another great group of students joining us for the Congressional Student Leadership Program this year. Each participant has a strong determination to go above and beyond to become civically involved in their community, and I’m glad for the opportunity we have to help them do just that,” Ratcliffe said.

The participants will meet three more times throughout the remainder of the school year for sessions that will include educational lectures, research of legislative issues and interactive group projects. They will receive a certificate upon successful completion of the program.