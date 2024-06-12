Paris Regional Health Header
Rattan Man Arrested on Multiple Charges in Pushmataha County

While executing a search warrant, Pushmataha County authorities arrested Robert L. Ashley of Rattan for first degree robbery, felony use of a firearm while committing a felony & felony assault with a dangerous weapon. During the search, a deputy recovered Methamphetamine, Marijuana, Pills, a Firearm, Ammunition and  Paraphernalia. Ashley was additionally charged with felony possession of a firearm, felony possession and distribution of marijuana, felony possession and distribution of methamphetamine and felony maintaining a dwelling used for illegal activity. Choctaw Nation Lighthorse Police assisted in the operation.

