Rattan Man Faces Multiple Charges In Pushmataha County

While executing a search warrant, Pushmataha County authorities arrested Robert L. Ashley of Rattan for first degree robbery, felony use of a firearm while committing a felony & felony assault with a dangerous weapon. During the search, a deputy recovered Methamphetamine, Marijuana, Pills, a Firearm, Ammunition & Paraphernalia. Ashley was additionally charged with felony possession of a firearm, felony possession & distribution of marijuana, felony possession & distribution of methamphetamine and felony maintaining a dwelling used for illegal activity. Choctaw Nation Lighthorse Police assisted in the operation.