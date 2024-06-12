Header Mowers Header 2024
Rattan Man Faces Multiple Charges In Pushmataha County

 

While executing a search warrant, Pushmataha County authorities arrested Robert L. Ashley of Rattan  for first degree robbery, felony use of a firearm while committing a felony & felony assault with a dangerous weapon.  During the search, a deputy recovered Methamphetamine, Marijuana, Pills, a Firearm, Ammunition & Paraphernalia. Ashley was additionally charged with felony possession of a firearm, felony possession & distribution of marijuana, felony possession & distribution of methamphetamine and felony maintaining a dwelling used for illegal activity. Choctaw Nation Lighthorse Police assisted in the operation.

