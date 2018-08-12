Re-Striping Begins Monday, August 13 On I-30 For Hopkins, Hunt Counties

Drivers who frequent Interstate Highway 30 in Hunt and Hopkins Counties are advised to use caution at night beginning mid-Aug as contractors begin re-striping the main travel lanes. Crews will be working from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., tonight through Aug. 24, weather permitting. This work will extend from the Hunt-Rockwall County line eastward to the Hopkins-Franklin County line. This is a mobile operation that will affect only one lane of travel at any given time, but the contractor will cover both main lanes of east- and west-bound travel on I-30 during the contract work period.