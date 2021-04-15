REACH Center In Paris Temporarily Closes

The REACH Center in Paris has been forced to temporarily close because 4 employees quit for different reasons. The center, however, vows to reopen as soon as possible. Krissy Crites, of the Red River Valley Down Syndrome Society says in addition to replacing the employees who left, the center plans to bring in more staff because they have a waiting list with 7 students on it. The REACH Center serves a very special population of individuals requiring extra special care from extra special people. Anyone with questions should call (903) 783-1922.

From REACH Center Facebook Page

REACH will re-open soon!!! I have FAITH! I’d like to start by clarifying it was NEVER the intention of me, our staff, nor board to permanently close. I donot forsee that happening.

We have had several quit (4) over the past month for different reasons and I intend to fight as hard as possible to get the doors back open as quickly as possible. In addition, we’d like to bring more staff in than originally had as we have a waiting list with 7 students on it.

The REACH Center serves a very special population of individuals requiring extra special care from extra special people. As we were yesterday (with two staff out and already down the 1st 3 that quit) we felt it was better to TEMPORARILY close so our students are adequately supervised and kept safe.

On a regular normal day (during the after school program), we have three classrooms going with 3 staff in one room and 2 in each of the others as well as a floater that is going between all assuring there are 2 staff in all rooms at all times. The number of staff needed during an all day schedule increases by 3-4 staff. We do this for a number of reasons: to assure students are safe and adequately supervised, to make sure students are going to restrooms with supervision and getting changed on time (we have 10 that are not potty trained), and to allow the opportunities for students to get more specialized services that meet their individualized goals (one on one education time, social skills development, life skills, etc).

Bringing in parents and/or volunteers is a wonderful idea, but because we are a TDHS (Texas Department of Human Resources) licensed facility, we have minimum standards to adhere to regarding adults at the facility. Anyone that volunteers or works with our students must pass a background check prior to being able to be around them. This is at least a 48 hr process that requires they be fingerprinted by identigo. In addition; in order to be left alone with children, they must be CPR/1st aid certified and have either 6mths of childcare work experience or have 8 hrs of preservice training. I’m hoping we can get the staff hired and properly trained, that is needed to open back as quick as possible even if at lower capacity than we had, and increase students back as we bring more staff on.

Thanks to all of you that shared, we had over 1,000 post shares on Facebook; we have now had 10 additional applications, interviewed 2 people today and have another interview tomorrow.

Please know, that it is my goal and the goal of our board, to have the doors back open within 2 wks if not sooner and we are fighting very hard to make this happen.

Thank you and please don’t hesitate to call (903) 783-1922 or email kcrites@rrvdss.org with any questions!

Sincerely, Krissy Crites