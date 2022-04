The REACH Center of the Red River Valley, Down Syndrome Society, is hosting a workshop on Thursday, April 7 from 6:30 pm until 8:30 pm focusing on Parent’s Involvement in Special Services. The workshop will provide families with introductory information on their rights and responsibilities as parents of children with disabilities, based on the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act. The REACH Center is at 505 Lamar Ave. For more information, call 903-783- 1922 or email. kcrites@rrvdss.org.