Ready For Another Round?

Our forecast is primed for explosive weather again this week. The energy from this storm will push eastward early this week and ultimately eject out of the Rockies on Tuesday. Once this storm reaches the Plains, potent weather will be off to the races. It will pull moist air from the Gulf of Mexico and meet a zone of unseasonably warm conditions across many South Central states. As a result, high temperatures will soar 10-20 degrees Fahrenheit above normal from Sunday to Tuesday across most of the area. Tuesday evening through Tuesday night, the threat for severe weather will center over a swath of the central United States from central Texas, north to far southeastern Nebraska and east into portions of Missouri and Arkansas.