Ready to Serve in Paris

The Salvation Army in Paris is pleased to welcome new leaders, Lieutenant Paul and Major Jennifer Chisholm to their family. They assumed their position on June 26, 2023, and have quickly settled into their new surroundings and are looking forward to getting to know the community and moving forward the ministry of The Salvation Army.

Salvation Army Officers are periodically transferred to different locations, typically every 3-5 years. Lieutenant Paul and Major Jennifer Chisholm are enthusiastic and dynamic leaders and come to Paris from Corsicana, TX where they were responsible for the programs and services of the Corsicana Salvation Army.

Paul and Jennifer met through Facebook, while both serving as single Corps Officers in Fountain Valley, Colorado and Corsicana, Texas respectively. Paul is from California, and Jennifer is from North Carolina. They are both commissioned and ordained ministers with The Salvation Army: Jennifer since 2008 and Paul since 2020. Fountain Valley, Colorado was Paul’s first appointment, where he served two years, and then one year in Corsicana. Jennifer has served in various locations throughout Texas, from Tyler, Lufkin, San Antonio, and Corsicana for the four years, and one additional year after her marriage to Paul, where they then served the community together. Together the couple has a wonderful ministry and are passionate about the mission of The Salvation Army. They have one child, Chloe, who is eight years old. In their spare time they like to not only watch cooking and baking shows, but to also cook and bake as well. They also love getting out in their community, meeting new people and making new friends.