There are big changes at the airport, starting today. Travelers will need an updated driver’s license called the REAL ID to get through airport security. So, what if you don’t have one? Patty Mancha, who’s a TSA Spokeswoman for Texas, says you’ll be hauled out of line for an interview if you don’t have a REAL ID and need to fly, she says come to the airport even earlier than normal. You can also use a passport.