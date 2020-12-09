Recent Change In Stay-At-Home Timelines For Risk Exposures

Until now, for students who were in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, the school had a 14-day stay-at-home period required. The CDC has amended its guidance to allow two shorter options for the stay-at-home period:

Ten days after the last close contact, so long as the student continues to monitor themselves (monitored by parents) daily for symptoms and take appropriate precautions through day 14. The student would return on day 11. Seven days after the last close contact, after receiving a negative test result (administered at least five days after the previous close contact), so long as they continue to monitor themselves (monitored by parents) daily for symptoms and take appropriate precautions though day 14. The student would return on day eight. For this purpose, you may use either a rapid or molecular test.

These changes do NOT affect our rules for students who test positive for COVID-19 or experiencing symptoms. This timeline is still ten days.

If your student comes into close contact with an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19, please contact your campus nurse to determine your student’s timeline to return to school based on these new criteria.

If you have any questions, please feel free to either e-mail josh.williams@ssisd.net or call 903-885-0999.