Recent Henderson ISD Graduate, Current Student Killed In Crash

An 18 year-old man and his 10-year-old passenger were killed and two people in an SUV were hospitalized in a 3 vehicle accident in Rusk County. State Troopers say 18-year-old Johnathan E. Holland and his passenger had slowed down to make a left turn. An SUV failed to control its speed, striking Holland’s vehicle in the rear. His vehicle crossed the center line and collided with a pickup pulling a trailer. Holland and his passenger were pronounced dead at the scene. This investigation is ongoing, and no additional information is available.