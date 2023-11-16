ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Reception For PJC President Dr. Pam Anglin

PJC President Dr. Pam Anglin

A farewell reception will be held at Love Civic Center from 5:30 – 7:00 pm on Tuesday, December 5, honoring Dr. Pam Anglin for her 20 years of service as President of Paris Junior College. Friends, current and former students, faculty, staff, and supporters of Paris Junior College are welcome to share photos, memories, and well wishes, which they will present during a slide show at the reception. Send submissions for the slideshow to alumni@parisjc.edu.

