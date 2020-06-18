 Recession Resilience During COVID-19

From the Better Business Bureau of Central East Texas

It’s no surprise that the pandemic has affected the economy as unemployment rates continue to soar and economic output has plunged these past few months. As a result, the U.S. has officially gone into recession, according to the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER). Better Business Bureau serving Central East Texas (BBB) advises consumers to work toward becoming fiscally savvy during this uncertain season.

“The recession is beyond our individual control,” Mechele Agbayani Mills, President and CEO of BBB serving Central East Texas said. “However, we can control our ability to be proactive when it comes to our finances so that we can survive and hopefully thrive as we move into the next year.”

Better Business Bureau provides the following financial tips to survive the COVID-19 recession:

Pay down debt. A high revolving credit balance not only hurts your credit, it could cause additional stress in an environment where many are losing their jobs. Prioritize credit card debt, then focus on your other loans. If you have student loan debt, you may be eligible for deferment during the current crisis.

Save as much as you can. The recommended best practice is to build up your savings account to have at least three to six months of income to carry you through unexpected rough financial patches.

Cut back on non-essential expenses. Making sure to keep the lights on is more important than catching the latest episode of a show. Separating wants and needs is crucial to determine a budget which works. Canceling less used streaming services, eating at home more often and cutting other unnecessary costs can go a long way in saving money.

Look for additional income. Take advantage of supplemental income opportunities in your area to build cash reserves. Jobs which offer minimal contact, such as delivering meals or groceries could be great opportunities to make extra cash. You might even be able to turn that hobby you love into an income-generating side hustle.

File for unemployment. If you were to be affected by layoffs or furloughs due to the pandemic, see if you qualify for unemployment benefits. Although it may not equate to your normal income, a little bit of help goes a long way. For more information on filing for unemployment benefits, visit the Texas Workforce Commission website.

Seek professional advice. Expert advice can provide valuable knowledge for your personal finances. Consider making an appointment with your personal bank for resources on financial planning. Some financial advisors and firms may provide free advice. Also search for free webinars online or listen to finance podcasts to provide some fiscal knowledge basics. Find a trustworthy financial adviser or firm by going to bbb.org.

For more information on how to be a savvy consumer, go to bbb.org. To report fraudulent activity or unscrupulous business practices, please call 903-581-5704 or use BBB Scam Tracker.

