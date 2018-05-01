Record-Breaking Golf Tournament

Annual Brookshire’s golf tournament raises record-breaking $575k for charities

From left, Jeff Greenfield with Niagara Bottling, Brad Brookshire, BGC Chairman and CEO; Steve Barkurn with Sanderson Farms and James Smith with Niagara Bottling present the $575,000 donation check.

TYLER, Texas, – The 30th annual Brookshire’s Benefit Golf Tournament April 30 – May 1 raised a record-breaking $575,000 for charities, with more than 600 golfers competing on three Tyler

golf courses. Brookshire Grocery Co. donates tournament proceeds each year to more than 100 nonprofit organizations in the 150 communities served by Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods and Spring

Market stores. The Company focuses its charitable giving on hunger relief, education, family well-being, and military/first responders.

Left Photo – Brad Brookshire, Chairman, and CEO for Brookshire Grocery Co. (third from left), with Hiland Dairy representatives, from left, Barry Beaman, Rick Beaman and Gary Aggus.

Right Photo – Dave Krause, Executive Vice President – Chief Merchant Officer for BGC (third from left), with Kellogg representatives, from left, Eric Goldberg, JC Clemons and Shane Sgamberila.

Participants were primarily representatives from more than 200 vendor companies, along with BGC leaders and other business associates. Course locations were The Cascades, Eagles Bluff, and Hollytree.

BGC also hosted a dinner and charity auction Monday evening at the Harvey Convention Center in Tyler.

“We are very excited to be celebrating 30 years of giving back to the Brookshire’s Benefit Golf Tournament,” said Brad Brookshire, Chairman, and CEO for Brookshire Grocery Co. “Our Company is

committed to making a difference in the communities we serve, and the proceeds from this event will help us support organizations that do a lot of good and enhance lives.”

This year’s donation brings the total funds raised to more than $5.5 million since the tournament’s inception in 1988.