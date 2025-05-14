Record Heat Likely

A Heat Advisory is now in effect from 12 pm through 9 pm Wednesday for portions of central and east-central Texas. High temperatures will be between 95 and 103 degrees with heat index values up to 110 degrees. Unseasonably hot weather will continue on Thursday. Some locations may break their daily records by as much as 5 to 7 degrees. Triple digit temperatures will be possible for areas along and west of I-35 and along and south of I-20. Remember to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks in the shade or A/C! Wear light-colored clothing, and know the signs of heat-related illness.