" /> Red Cross Needs Volunteers – EastTexasRadio.com
cypress basin hospice
Access Financial Group
Momentum Polaris Spring Sales Event 2020
Morrell banner
Lakes Regional Community Center Header
North Texas Paving Group Header
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017

Red Cross Needs Volunteers

3 mins ago

 

The Lamar County area faces a unique challenge in preparing for this hurricane/wildfire season amid COVID-19. In response to the current pandemic, they have established new guidelines for sheltering designed to keep workers and communities safe, such as setting up more small shelters, each with fewer people to meet the needs of the disaster response. This season is predicted to be above average for both hurricanes and wildfires, so the need is great for volunteers who are willing to work in a shelter if the need arises. The Red Cross is looking for people willing and able to work in person at a shelter and willing to take abbreviated training including COVID-19 training.  Those interested can sign-up at redcross.org/volunteertoday.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved                                     