Red Cross Needs Volunteers

The Lamar County area faces a unique challenge in preparing for this hurricane/wildfire season amid COVID-19. In response to the current pandemic, they have established new guidelines for sheltering designed to keep workers and communities safe, such as setting up more small shelters, each with fewer people to meet the needs of the disaster response. This season is predicted to be above average for both hurricanes and wildfires, so the need is great for volunteers who are willing to work in a shelter if the need arises. The Red Cross is looking for people willing and able to work in person at a shelter and willing to take abbreviated training including COVID-19 training. Those interested can sign-up at redcross.org/volunteertoday.