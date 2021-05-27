Red Pump Track World Championship Qualifier Activities

A Red Bull Qualifier Kick-off party hosted by the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce, Visit Paris and Pump Track Paris, Texas will be held tomorrow night from7-9pm at the Cottonwood Barn Venue. The event is free and all are invited.

The Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championships Qualifier races will be held Saturday from 9am – 6pm at the Paris Pump Track on the Love Civic Center grounds. The cost to participate in the race is $20 for those over the age of 17. For those who want to watch, admission is free.