Red River Army Depot Contractor Sentenced for Assaulting Police Officer



A 32-year-old Red River Army Depot contractor has been sentenced to federal prison for assaulting a Red River Army Depot Police Officer.

Dontrell McChester, of Hooks, Texas, pleaded guilty on Nov. 5, 2018, to assault on a federal officer and was sentenced to 13 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Robert W. Schroeder, III, on Jan. 30m 2019. During sentencing, Judge Schroeder found that McChester had recklessly created a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury to another person in the course of fleeing from a law enforcement officer. McChester was also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $592.36.

According to information presented in court, on Sep. 11, 2018, McChester attempted to enter the Red River Army Depot in his vehicle when Red River Army Depot Police Officers at the main gate smelled the odor of marijuana coming from his vehicle. Officers directed McChester to exit the vehicle for further inspection. While officers were conducting that inspection, McChester ran from officers, re-entered the vehicle, and attempted to drive away. McChester began kicking an officer, who was struggling with him to stop the vehicle. While attempting to flee, McChester drove the vehicle in a manner that could have easily killed or seriously injured the officers at the scene. Officers were finally able to restrain McChester by using pepper spray. The assaulted officer received injuries and was also pepper sprayed during the altercation.

This case was investigated by the Red River Army Depot Police Department and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jonathan R. Hornok and Allen Hurst and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Ivor Jorgensen.