Red River County Arrest

Georgianna (Gigi) Landrum

According to the Red River Sheriff Office’s Facebook page, last Thursday (Jul 2), the office and EMS responded to a reported medical emergency at a residence in the English Community. Georgianna Landrum, a 54-year-old female, was found deceased inside the home. The Sheriff’s Office initiated an investigation concerning the circumstances surrounding Landrum’s death. On Monday (Jul 6), Kyle Landrum, the deceased’s spouse, was arrested and charged with the murder of Georgianna Landrum. Kyle Landrum remains in the Red River County Jail. Gigi was a former employee of East Texas Broadcasting Inc. and owned and operated business in Mt Pleasant.