Red River County Bridge Replacement

Bridge Replacement Projects Set in Red River County

PARIS — Texas Department of Transportation officials announced that they had slated a project to replace three off-system road bridges in Red River County beginning on Monday, Dec. 19.

The contractor, Highway 19 Construction, was granted 172 working days, weather permitting, to complete this project valued at more than $1 million. The anticipated completion date for this work is July 28, 2023, officials said.

The contractor will replace the bridges at these locations –

Cedar Street at Delaware Creek in Clarksville

Locust Street at Delaware Creek in Clarksville

County Road 2127 at Scatter Creek near Detroit.

The contractor anticipates setting construction signs and barricades on Monday, Dec. 12, at the Cedar Street location, then at the Locust Street location, and finally at the CR 2127 location.

Contractor crews will remove existing bridges at these locations, construct new bridges, and replace the approaches to these bridges. These roadways will be closed to through traffic at these locations while this work is underway, and travelers should plan to take alternate routes, officials said.

Motorists who frequently travel in these areas should pay special attention to all barricades, traffic controls, and signs and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.

For more information, contact Tim.McAlavy@txdot.gov or call (903) 737-9213.