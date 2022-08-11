Red River County Broadband Project Kickoff Event

Red River County, Texas (August 11, 2022) – The Red River County Broadband Committee, along with Connected Nation Texas (CN Texas), invites local stakeholders, community residents, and media to attend a special kickoff event on Thursday, August 18, at 5 p.m. to discuss expanding and improving broadband access, adoption, and use throughout Red River County. Attendees will learn more about broadband access in their community, the Connected Community Engagement Program at CN Texas, and the broadband engagement project timeline. The meeting will conclude with a Q&A session. This project is graciously funded by Superior HealthPlan.

The event will be held at:

Clarksville City Hall

800 W. Main St.

Clarksville, Texas 75426

“Broadband is essential. High speed internet is an important tool — important for cable, internet, satellite; essential for the business and industry world, the medical world, education, and government,” said Red River County Mayor Ann Rushing. “We must be able to communicate quickly and with ease. It is important that we educate the public on affordable programs and provide training for those that need it. We want to grow our community; we want to stay on the map. Otherwise, we get left behind.”

For those who cannot attend the kickoff meeting, the Red River County Broadband Committee is asking residents, business owners, ranchers, agriculture producers, first responders, community institutions, and health care officials to participate in a 10-minute survey designed to assess internet needs and usage throughout the community. Respondents are asked to select the survey category or categories that best represents them or their organization, and they can complete more than one survey.

Survey data will contribute to a community action plan tailored to the county’s unique broadband needs. The plan will leverage community resources and identify solutions for improving internet connectivity for families, businesses, and community organizations.

Residents and businesses are encouraged to share their feedback beginning August 11. Access the survey by visiting: https://www.connectednation.org/red-river-county-texas.

To learn more about the Connected Community Engagement Program, visit: https://connectednation.org/connect-my-community/

