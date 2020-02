Red River County Deputies made two major drug busts last week. They arrested Robert Tyler Smith, of Blossom, after a traffic stop and a deputy found six grams of crystal meth in his pickup. He was released after posting bond. They arrested Mihaly Moldovan, of South Carolina, on Thursday after a traffic stop. He was allegedly in possession of 3 ¼ pounds of liquid meth and a large amount of cash. He’s being held without bond in the Red River County Jail.