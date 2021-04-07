Red River County Fugitive At Large

Lamar & Red River County Crime Stoppers needs your help locating Casey Andrew Clark of Red River County.

He is wanted for a total of Fifteen Warrants: (14) Felony Warrants and (1) Misdemeanor Warrant: The warrants include, Manufacture or Delivery of a Substance in Penalty Group 1, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Body Armor by Felon, Evading Arrest or Detention With Previous Convictions, Theft of a Firearm, and Possession of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 2-A.

Casey Clark is 30 years old and is described to be 5’10” tall, 210 lbs., with brown hair and green eyes.

If you have any information on where Casey Clark can be located please contact LRRCCS.

If your information leads to his arrest you become eligible for a CASH reward up to $1,000.00.

Crime Stoppers doesn’t pay for information submitted in any manner than

calls to our program.

* 903.427.8477 or 903.785.8477

* www.785tips.com

* www.p3tips.com

* P3 Tips app for smart phone