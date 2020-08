A Clarksville man was killed early Monday morning on Hwy 82 in Blossom. State Troopers say 61-year-old Ray Clark Jr of Paris collided with a car driven by 69-year-old Perry Murray with 68-year-old passenger Fernando Ramirez , both of Clarksville. Ramirez was pronounced dead at the scene and Murray and Clark were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The DPS says the investigation is continuing and charges are possible.