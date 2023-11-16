Red River County Murder Suspect Arrested In Paris

Paris Police, on routine patrol, checked a suspicious vehicle in the Wade Park area and made contact with three individuals, one of whom was Quentence Omar Doolittle. Doolittle had a Red River County warrant for Murder. He’s accused of the fatal shooting in July of Izah Runels after a fight at a Clarksville convenience store. Another suspect, 26-year-old Harvest Hines, III, had previously been arrested, and a third, 29-year-old Jack Galbert, remains at large.