Red River County Receives TPW Grants

Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission Awards $3.81 Million in Recreational Trail Grants to Texas Communities.

Additional $700,000 re-allocated from previous funding for state park trail improvements

AUSTIN— The Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission approved $3.81 million in grants to fund 22 motorized and non-motorized recreational trail-related projects across the state.

The National Recreational Trails Fund (NRTF) funds recreational trail construction, renovation, and acquisition. The grants are funded from a portion of the federal gas tax generated by gasoline purchases for off-road motorcycles and four-wheelers. Thirty percent of the total NRTF grants must be earmarked for motorized recreational trails, while another 30 percent must be spent on non-motorized trail projects. The remaining 40 percent is discretionary.

Several projects funded in previous years were completed under budget, and four were canceled, creating an additional $700,000 available for re-allocation this year. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department has been utilizing the re-allocated funds for trail improvement projects in state parks. The result is a total of $4.67 million in federal funding available to fund eligible trail construction projects.

Projects awarded funding are listed in alphabetical order by county below:

The Pines and Prairies Land Trust in Bastrop County are the recipients of a $17,776 grant for the Trail Restoration at the Colorado River Refuge (CRR). The project includes the reroute of 240 feet of the trail near the trailhead with erosion controls, fencing, trash cans and kiosk maps.

The City of Port Lavaca in Calhoun County is the recipient of a $200,000 grant for the Bayfront Park Trail. The project includes a new one-mile walking trail with solar lighting, benches, a water fountain, bike rack amenities and connection to existing facilities.

The Trinity Trail Preservation Association in Collin County received $48,400 to go towards the Trinity Trail Culvert Remediation. The project includes the clearing of silt from 11 culverts with upstream and downstream drainage remediation, and replacement of two pairs of ducts with a low-water crossing articulated concrete mat.

The Texas Motorized Trails Coalition, Inc. in Crockett County received $399,000 to go towards the Escondido Draw Recreation Area. The project includes four miles of new OHV trails, resurfacing of trailhead roads with asphalt, endangered species resource survey, trail rider educational program, bathrooms, fencing and project management.

The Trophy Club in Denton County received $160,000 to go towards the Trophy Club Park. The project includes the renovation of .9-miles of the asphalt road surface and replacement of three pavilions.

The City of El Paso in El Paso County are the recipients of a $400,000 grant for the San Felipe Park OHV Trails. The project includes ten new miles of five-foot-wide OHV trail, youth rider’s .25 mile trail, new ADA-compliant restrooms, picnic shelters, signage, and fencing.

The Memorial Park Conservancy in Harris County received a $66,200 grant for the Memorial Park North West Trail Rehabilitation FY19. The project includes the renovation of 1.1 miles of natural surface trail, including the elevation and crowning of multi-use trails, footbridge replacement and improvements to stormwater management.

The Rio Bravo Adventure Park in Harris County are the recipients of a $397,500 grant for the Rio Bravo Adventure Park Improvements- Phase 1. The project includes the renovation of 8 miles of trail, drainage culverts, a bridge, fencing, transformer for electrical service, lighting, and rental of trail maintenance equipment.

The City of Kyle in Hays County received a $200,000 grant for the Spring Branch Segment of Plum Creek Trail. The project includes a new 1.25-mile segment of an 8-foot-wide multi-use concrete trail.

The Cty of Levelland in Hockley County are the recipients of a $61,200 grant for the Lobo Lake Trail. The project includes the renovations and expansion of a .3 mile multi-use concrete trail with benches and trash receptacles.

Chaparral Rails to Trails, Inc. in Hunt County received $200,000 to go towards the Northeast Texas Trail-Wolfe City Section. The project includes a new 1.06 rails-to-trails conversion, including clearing, grading, embankment work, asphalt overlay, safety bollards, and road crossings.

The National Park Service’s Lake Meredith National Recreation Area in Hutchinson County are the recipients of a $112,500 grant for the Harbor Bay Trail Improvement and Maintenance Project, which includes the renovation of a 5.25-mile natural surface multi-use trail.

The City of Jacksboro in Jack County received $218,600 to go towards the Twin Lakes Moto Trail. The project includes the construction of a new 5-mile trail for motorized use with controlled entry gate, parking lot, and equipment rental.

The Northeast Texas Trail Coalition in Lamar County are the recipients of a $200,000 grant for the Northeast Texas Trail- Clarksville to Highway 82. The project includes a new 1.9-mile rails-to-trails conversion including clearing, grading, bridge repair and railings, safety bollards, and road crossings.

The Texas Trails Education and Motorized Management- TXTEAMM in Medina County are the recipients of a $63,900 grant for the Texas OHV Safety Education Program. The project includes an OHV safety education program, instructors travel, and associated expenses.

The City of Annona in Red River County are the recipients of a $200,000 grant for the Northeast Texas Trail- Annona Section. The project includes a new 3.8-mile rails-to-trails conversion, including clearing, grading, safety bollards, and road crossings.

The City of Avery in Red River County received $174,400 for the Northeast Texas Trail- Avery Section. The project includes a new 4.01-mile rails-to-trails conversion including clearing, grading, bridge repair and railings, safety bollards, and road crossings.

The City of Clarksville in Red River County received $200,000 to go towards the Northeast Texas Trail Clarksville. The project includes a new 5.8-mile rails-to-trails conversion, bridge repair, and signage.

Red River County is the recipient of a $200,000 grant for the Northeast Texas Trail- Red River County Section. The project includes a new 3.63-mile rails-to-trails conversion including the clearing, grading, bridge repair and railings, safety bollards, signage, and road crossings.

The Houston Audubon Society in San Jacinto County received $48,600 for the Winters Bayou Bird Sanctuary Loop Trail. The project includes a new 900-foot trail, renovation of 1 mile of trail, 500 feet of boardwalk and trail markers.

The Hill Country Conservancy in Travis County received $200,000 to go towards the Violet Crown Trail-Phase 3. The project includes a new 3-mile multi-use natural surface trail.

The Turnback Canyon Trail Conservancy in Travis County received $49,300 to go towards the Turnback Canyon Trail-Phase 1A. The project includes 2 miles of natural surface multi-use trail, trail bridges, benches, pet waste stations, and trail markers.