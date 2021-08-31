Red River County Water Supply Boil Water Notice

August 30, 2021

Boil Water Notice

This Boil Water Notice is for the Avery, English, and Lydia areas only.

Due to the water outage on Monday (Aug 30), the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the Red River County Water Supply Corporation, Public Water System #1940008, to notify the affected customers of the need to boil their water before consumption. The area includes Avery, English, and Lydia areas only.

To assure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and making ice should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. Instead of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, Water system officials will notify you that it is safe for consumption. Instructions to discontinue boiling will come in the same manner as this notice.

If you have any questions concerning this matter, you may contact Red River WSC at 903-427-4216.

Thank You