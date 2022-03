Red River Courthouse

Ark-Tex Council of Government is helping Red River County get a new communications tower. Construction begins on Apr 1, and crews should have it completed by early August. The cost is $233,349 and will come from a state grant and a copay from the county. The state grant obtained by ATCOG will cover $130,738, while the county will use funds from the American Rescue Plan to pay for the balance of $102,611.