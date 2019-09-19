Red River Leadership Institute Begins September 5-6

Texarkana 9/16/2019 — The Red River Leadership Institute (RRLI) held the first of seven training sessions on the campus of Texas A&M – Texarkana September 5-6.

The RRLI focused on promoting economic development in the states of Arkansas, Louisiana, Texas, and Oklahoma that surround the Red River has scheduled training sessions in each of the four.

“We are excited to work with universities, colleges, regional development organization, and local businesses from the region to make this unique type of training possible,” says Jim Youngquist, Executive Director of the Arkansas Economic Development Institute, who administers the 9-month institute.

Beginning in September and ending in May, renowned presenters and educators will teach leadership skills. It will be in community development, downtown revitalization, technology, entrepreneurship, tourism, workforce development, and creating a thriving regional economy.

“Twenty-five economic planners, government officials, business people and community leaders from across the region will participate,” according to Chris Brown, Executive Director of the Ark-Tex Council of Governments, “We think that the hands-on skills offered will make a real difference to communities struggling with economic change.”

RRLI is designed to give regional leaders the tools to create smart and innovative economic development opportunities for the Red River Region and beyond.

“The Institute is an exciting opportunity for our folks and the first, we hope, of many opportunities to learn new and more effective approaches to confronting the economic challenges we all face”, says Brad Bain, Director of the McCurtain County OSU Extension Center.

To learn more, check out redriverleadershipinstitute.com!