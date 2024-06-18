ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Red River Valley Amateur Radio Club Field Training This Weekend In Paris

The Red River Valley Amateur Radio Club will participate in the American Radio Relay League Field Day operation on Saturday at 1:00 pm and Sunday at the Love Civic Center in Paris. It’s an annual event that connects ham radio operators locally, regionally, statewide, and nationally. The operation will have ham radio operators in the field in a national demonstration of emergency communication preparedness.

