Red River WSC Boil Water Notice Rescinded

On Monday, Aug 30, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required the Red River County WSC public water system, 1940008, to issue a Boil Water Notice. As a result, we informed customers, individuals, or employees that because of conditions in the public drinking water system, customers needed to boil water before drinking or human consumption.

The public water system has taken the necessary corrective action to restore the water quality distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes. It has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires b0iling before use as of Friday, Sept 9.