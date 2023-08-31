Rediscover the Splendor of Nature this September at Cooper Lake State Park!

Cooper, TX— While the Texas sun still produces many days in the 90’s during September, we can feel the promise of fall. Cooper Lake State Park beckons visitors with the fun of early autumn adventures and hands-on learning experiences. This September, immerse yourself in a curated collection of 15 educational and recreational programs, each designed to rekindle your connections with nature and ignite your creative sparks. Join us and find yourself amidst a playground of natural wonders and enriching experiences at Cooper Lake State Park.

Embark on a journey into the mysteries of our local fauna with “Skins and Skulls”. This program dives into the vibrant world of mammals, discovering who’s the fastest or the furriest, and getting an inside look at these incredible creatures that are found in Northeast Texas.

For the curious minds, our “Wildlife Detectives” program invites you to explore the park’s trails, deciphering the signs and tracks left behind by its secretive inhabitants led by Ranger Alicia. Learn to read the forest’s narratives, piecing together stories from subtle clues in nature.

If art is your thing, then “Art in the Park” promises to be a delight. This unique program experience celebrates the rich tapestry of Latinx cultures during Hispanic Heritage Month. Draw inspiration from renowned Latinx artists and create your own masterpiece, all while enveloped in nature’s embrace.

The shimmering waters of Cooper Lake invite kids of all ages to our “Kid Fishing” event. Whether you’re a seasoned angler or a first timer, this is a perfect opportunity to bond with family and friends over a shared love for the outdoors and fishing. Fret not if you’re unprepared, we’ve got fishing poles, bait, and instructions to make this day memorable.

Night owls can revel under our vast dark sky canopy of stars with our “Stargazing” program. Experience cosmic wonders, identify constellations, and perhaps catch a glimpse of meteor, or view a planet. We will have telescopes for viewing along with binoculars for this nocturnal adventure.

Nature’s skyscrapers take center stage in “Trees, Nature’s High Rise” program. Discover the intricate ecosystems harbored by trees and the myriad of life they support, from the tiniest insect to the most majestic bird, and even us humans.

Children can find their park ranger spirit with “Becoming a Junior Ranger”. Test their mettle, skills, and love for nature as they tackle a series of exciting tasks and challenges that cumulate with an awards ceremony at Park Headquarters!

All programs are free with a valid entrance permit. Cooper Lake State Park is just one of 88 Texas State Parks open and ready to host your next outdoor adventure. Let’s get out there and experience a natural Texas! Happy 100 – Year Anniversary to Texas State Parks!

For more information on this or other events and programs, please visit and like our Facebook pages Cooper Lake State Park – South Sulphur (903-945-5256), and Cooper Lake State Park – Doctor’s Creek (903 395-3100) and visit our Texas Parks and Wildlife Department website.

Doctors Creek



Saturday, September 2 — DC

Skins and Skulls – 9 a.m. Who is the fastest or the furriest? Meet at Pelican Point Day Use Area – Get an inside look at some of the mammals of the park.

Wildlife Detectives – 10:30 a.m. Meet at Pelican Point Parking lot. We’ll take a short walk down the Cedar Creek South Loop trail. Explore how to determine the types of animals that may have been here from the signs they leave behind.

Saturday, September 9 – DC

Kid Fishing – 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. Meet at the Bluebonnet Day Use Area. Bring your own fishing gear, no pole, no worries. We have a few fishing poles available to borrow. No experience needed!

Saturday, September 16 – DC

Art in the Park – 10 a.m. Meet at Pelican Point Pavilion – Calling all artists! All art supplies provided. Create a work of art in the style of a famous Latinx Artist. Join us as we celebrate Latinx artists during Hispanic Heritage Month.



Saturday, September 23 — DC

Trees, Nature’s High Rise – meet at Bluebonnet Day Use Area at 9 a.m.

Trees as habitats: Learn about the place’s plants, animals, and insects live. Observe signs of plants, insects, and animals eating, sleeping, or hiding in or around trees.

Sunday, September 24 — DC

Roving with the Ranger 10 a.m. – Stop our Ranger in the Pelican Point Day Use Area and find out about the interpretive item they are carrying.

Saturday, September 30 – DC

Becoming a Junior Ranger – 9 a.m. Meet at Headquarters. Do you have what it takes to become a Jr. Ranger? Check your skills and complete the tasks.

South Sulphur

Saturday, September 2 – SS

Skins and Skulls – 1 p.m. Who is the fastest or the furriest? Meet at Heron Harbor Day Use Area – Get an inside look at some of the mammals of the park.

Wildlife Detectives – 3 p.m. Meet at Coyote Run Trail Head. We’ll take a short walk on Coyote Run Trail. Explore how to determine the types of animals that may have been here from the signs they leave behind.

Sunday, September 3 — SS

Roving with the Ranger – 10 a.m. Stop our Ranger in the Heron Harbor Day Use Area and find out about the interpretive item they are carrying.

Saturday, September 9 — SS

Kid Fishing – 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Meet at the Heron Harbor Fishing Wall. Bring your own fishing gear, no pole, no worries. We have a few fishing poles available to borrow. No experience needed!

Friday, September 15 – SS

Stargazing – 8:30 p.m. Meet at Gulls Bluff fishing parking lot. We’ll have the telescopes out to view a planet or two. How many constellations can you see tonight? Dress for the weather, bring a lawn chair and binoculars if you have them.

Saturday, September 16 — SS

Art in the Park – 1 p.m. Meet at Gulls Bluff Pavilion – Calling all artists! All art supplies provided. Create a work of art in the style of a famous Latinx Artist. Join us as we celebrate Latinx artists during Hispanic Heritage Month.