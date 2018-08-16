Mount Pleasant ISD Introduces Anonymous Alerts App to Reduce Bullying and Safety Concerns

The new mobile-based program engages students to report bullying and harassment

[Mount Pleasant, TX] – August 15, 2018 – Mount Pleasant ISD with 5,400 students and ten schools launches Anonymous Alerts®, an anti-bullying and safety reporting mobile app and system, to encourage students to communicate safety concerns to school officials. The 100% anonymous reporting tool allows students to report bullying, cyberbullying, self-harm, weapons, school threats, mental health issues, and other safety concerns. With anonymous two-way communications™ technology, school officials can immediately respond to report submitters and help avert a potential tragedy.

Coinciding with Mount Pleasant ISD’s mission for students to read, think, and communicate, Anonymous Alerts expands the districts’ communications tools and provides a social-emotional learning space for the students. The new tool will add to Mount Pleasant ISD’s bullying prevention plan, enforce its bullying policies, and help them comply with the new David’s Law.

“Anonymous Alerts is a new tool that will help our students come forward about any safety concerns and assist our school personnel in combating bullying within the district. Students will now have a new platform to report bullying and sensitive concerns that may lead to serious consequences for them or their peers,” said Superintendent Judd Marshall.

The Anonymous Alerts app can be directly downloaded for free from the Apple Store, Google Play Store, and the Google Chrome Store. Students, staff, and parents can access the reporting system with an activation code provided by the school district. To send an online report, students can easily access the Anonymous Alerts web-button located on the Mount Pleasant ISD website. Report submitters can attach a photo, video or screenshot of the incident and have the option to reveal their identity or remain anonymous. Anonymous Alerts includes “helpful links and resources” section to educate students on bullying, cyberbullying, harassment and mental health needs. Monitoring hours for the system will be during school days between the hours of 7 am and 5 pm. To submit a report, go to https://www.anonymousalerts.com/mtpleasantisd.

“We are thrilled to partner with Mount Pleasant ISD in encouraging their students to report sensitive safety issues to their teachers, counselors, and other school personnel,” said T. Gregory Bender, President, and CEO of Anonymous Alerts, LLC.

About Anonymous Alerts®

Anonymous Alerts® is a patented and award-winning mobile app technology company. Anonymous Alerts® provides a robust anonymous communications platform to K-12 schools, higher education and other organizations for quick reporting and tracking of incident reports. The Anonymous Alerts Incident Management™ app and systems empower administrators and employees to respond to reports quickly while tracking their progress and compliance with organizational policies and laws.

Anonymous Alerts is Patented (U.S. Patent No. 9,071,579) with additional patents pending. Anonymous Alerts, LLC is rapidly growing throughout the United States and abroad. For more information, please visit www.anonymousalerts.com.

