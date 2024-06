Paris Optimist 2024 Fall Baseball online registration is now open. Credit/debit cards only. Register now online @ www.parisoptimistbaseball.com. Make your payment and all you have to do is wait on a coach to call you mid-August. If you need to pay with cash or check, please attend one of the in-person registrations dates Saturday, July 20th or July 27th from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Ballpark Meeting Room by Field 2.