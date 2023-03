The Region 8 Education Service Center will host an Educator Job Fair on Monday April 3, from 6pm-8pm at the center located at 4845 US 271-N in Pittsburg. Decision makers from Region 8 school districts will be there with information about educator and other district positions available.

Bring extra copies of your resume