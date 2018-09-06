Hess Lawn Mower Header
Region VIII Honors MPISD’s Board

7 hours ago

The MPISD Board of Trustees was honored as the School Board of the Year at the Regional Advisory Committee (RAC) meeting held Wednesday at the Region VIII Service Center. The Regional Advisory Committee is made up of all of the Superintendents in Region VIII.

Photo (L to R)

Region VIII Executive Director Dr. David Fitts, Board members Buddy Blue, Luke Anderson, Kim Crabb, Sandy Bible, Yvonne Hampton, Ezeal McGill, Kenny Thompson, and MPISD Superintendent Judd Marshall.

Dr. Tracey Campbell, Mount Pleasant Junior High School science teacher and the Region VIII Secondary Teacher of the Year for 2019, was honored Wednesday at the Regional Advisory Committee (RAC) meeting held at the Region VIII Service Center.  The Regional Advisory Committee is made up of all of the Superintendents in Region VIII.  Dr. Campbell will be honored in Austin later this month.

Photo (L to R)

MPJH Principal Dr. Jeff Turner, MPISD Superintendent Judd Marshall, Campbell, and Region VIII Director of Leadership Development Heather McGregor

