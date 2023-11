Regional Football Pairings

HIGH SCHOOL

Regional

6A DI RII

Duncanville vs. The Woodlands at Hutto Stadium on Sat at 3:00 pm

Rockwall vs. Spring Westfield at The Pfield, on Sat at 3:00 pm

6A DII RII

DeSoto vs. Willis at Alamodome on Fri at 7:00 pm

Cedar Hill vs. Tomball at Waco ISD on Sat at 4:00 pm

5A DI RII

Forney vs. Richland at Birdville on Fri at 6:00 pm

Longview vs. Lancaster at Forney on Fri at 7:00 pm

5A DII RII

Midlothian vs. South Oak Cliff at Memorial on Fri at 7:00 pm

Lovejoy 41 – Ennis 7

Texas High vs. Lovejoy at Pirate Stadium on Fri at 7:00 pm

4A DI RII

Celina vs. Stephenville at Newsom Std on Fri at 7:00 pm

Anna vs. Frisco Panther Creed at Ford on Fri at 7:30 pm

4A DII RII

Gilmer vs. Aubrey at Memorial on Fri at 4:00 pm

Carthage vs. Pleasant Grove at Pirate Std on Fri at 2:00 pm

3A DI RII

Winnsboro vs. Whitney at Kaufman Lion Std on Fri at 1:00 pm

Grandview vs. Malakoff at Hanby on Fri at 2:00 pm

3A DII RII

Gunter vs. Comanche at Globe Life on Fri at Noon

Holiday vs. Jacksboro at Newton Field on Fri at 7:00 pm

3A DII RIII

Daingerfield vs. West Rusk at Bobcat Std on Fri at 6:00 pm

Harmony vs. Newton at Abe Martin on Fri at 6:00 pm

2A DI RIII

Honey Grove vs. Timpson at Bruce Field on Fri at 1:00 pm

Cooper vs. Garrison at Rose on Fri at 1:30 pm

2A DII RIII

Mart vs. Deweyville at Huntsville Fri at 7:00 pm

Tenaha vs. Lovelady at Lions Std on Fri at 2:00 pm