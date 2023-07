Police throughout the area are searching for a man in connection with a shooting that occurred Sunday at Highway 135 and Highway 271 in Gladewater. They identified the suspect as 25-year-old Robert Daniel Smith, and he’s considered armed and dangerous. Witnesses last saw him driving a white four-door Nissan Altima with the Texas license plate STP5900. They transported the victim to a Tyler hospital, listing him in stable condition.

BOLO – Be on the lookout