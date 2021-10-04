Registration Deadline For November 2 Election

The last day to register to vote in the upcoming Nov. 2 election is today. Along with any local elections held on Nov. 2, the State of Texas will also ask voters to consider eight constitutional amendment proposals. The state-approved proposals by a vote of at least two-thirds of the Texas House of Representatives and Texas Senate during recent legislative sessions. Voters must approve it before it can become law. If you’re unsure of your current voter status, you can check your status on the Texas Secretary of State’s website on the “Am I Registered?” page.