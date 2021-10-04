Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Momentum Get a New Polaris Header
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header
Mid America Pet Food Header
Titus Regional Header Oct 2020
cypress basin hospice

Registration Deadline For November 2 Election

The last day to register to vote in the upcoming Nov. 2 election is today. Along with any local elections held on Nov. 2, the State of Texas will also ask voters to consider eight constitutional amendment proposals. The state-approved proposals by a vote of at least two-thirds of the Texas House of Representatives and Texas Senate during recent legislative sessions. Voters must approve it before it can become law. If you’re unsure of your current voter status, you can check your status on the Texas Secretary of State’s website on the “Am I Registered?” page.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved                                     